US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 17 January -1.2% vs +30.2% prior

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 17 January 2019
ForexLive
- Purchase index 297.8 vs 303.9 prior
- Market index 606.2 vs 613.6 prior
- Refinancing index 2,401.5 vs 2,444.7 prior
- 30-year mortgage rate 3.87% vs 3.87% prior
A bit of moderation in mortgage activity after the sharp jump in the previous week with refinancing activity still seen relatively high in the last week. There isn't much else to comment on the release here as the mortgage rate is seen steady just under 4% still.