US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 17 January -1.2% vs +30.2% prior

Purchase index 297.8 vs 303.9 prior

Market index 606.2 vs 613.6 prior

Refinancing index 2,401.5 vs 2,444.7 prior

30-year mortgage rate 3.87% vs 3.87% prior

A bit of moderation in mortgage activity after the sharp jump in the previous week with refinancing activity still seen relatively high in the last week. There isn't much else to comment on the release here as the mortgage rate is seen steady just under 4% still.