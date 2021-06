Market index 686.4 vs 672.4 prior

Purchase index 268 vs 266.3 prior

Refinancing index 3110 vs 3026 prior

30-year mortgage rate 3.18% vs 3.11% prior

Mortgage market robust and plenty of growth in the pipeline. Refinancing up shows more applications are in the pipeline. Purchase index higher too which is used for the sole purpose of buying a private home.