US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 25 June -6.9% vs +2.1% prior

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 25 June 2021


  • Prior +2.1%
  • Market index 638.8 vs 686.4 prior
  • Purchase index 255.2 vs 268.0 prior
  • Refinancing index 2,856.6 vs 3,110.3 prior
  • 30-year mortgage rate 3.20% vs 3.18% prior
The rise in rates since the turn of the year is continuing to hit housing market conditions as mortgages dip further in the past week. The purchase index is seen falling to its lowest level since May 2020 with the refinancing index down to its lowest since Feb 2020.
