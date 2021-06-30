US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 25 June -6.9% vs +2.1% prior

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 25 June 2021





Prior +2.1%

Market index 638.8 vs 686.4 prior

Purchase index 255.2 vs 268.0 prior

Refinancing index 2,856.6 vs 3,110.3 prior

30-year mortgage rate 3.20% vs 3.18% prior





The rise in rates since the turn of the year is continuing to hit housing market conditions as mortgages dip further in the past week. The purchase index is seen falling to its lowest level since May 2020 with the refinancing index down to its lowest since Feb 2020.