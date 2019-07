Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 26 July 2019





Purchase index 253.0 vs 260.8 prior

Market index 484.0 vs 490.8 prior

Refinancing index 1,791.2 vs 1,789.8 prior

30-year mortgage rate 4.08% vs 4.08% prior







ForexLive

The long-term mortgage rate is seen holding steady at 4.08% with all eyes on the Fed communique later today to determine where rates should be headed in the coming months.

Headline measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week. Mortgage activity slumped for a fifth straight week as the softness in the US housing market is starting to become more prevalent in the past month.