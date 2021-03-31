US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 26 March -2.2% vs -2.5% prior

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 26 March 2021
- Market index 730.8 vs 747.0 prior
- Purchase index 297.3 vs 301.9 prior
- Refinancing index 3,242.1 vs 3,325.3 prior
- 30-year mortgage rate 3.33% vs 3.36% prior
The drop in mortgage activity comes as both purchases and refinancing also reflect a decline in the past week. With the long-term mortgage rate keeping higher, it could weigh on housing market activity a little more moving forward.
