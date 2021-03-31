US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 26 March -2.2% vs -2.5% prior

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 26 March 2021

Market index 730.8 vs 747.0 prior

Purchase index 297.3 vs 301.9 prior

Refinancing index 3,242.1 vs 3,325.3 prior

30-year mortgage rate 3.33% vs 3.36% prior





The drop in mortgage activity comes as both purchases and refinancing also reflect a decline in the past week. With the long-term mortgage rate keeping higher, it could weigh on housing market activity a little more moving forward.