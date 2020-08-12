US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 7 August +6.8% vs -5.1% prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 7 August 2020


  • Market index 852.8 vs 798.8 prior
  • Purchase index 306.6 vs 300.7 prior
  • Refinancing index 4,025.0 vs 3,688.1 prior
  • 30-year mortgage rate 3.06% vs 3.14%
The long-term mortgage rate falls to a new record low in the latest survey, and that is fueling the sharp jump in refinancing activity - highest levels since April. Adding to the bright side, purchases are also seen increasing in the past week.

