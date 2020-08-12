US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 7 August +6.8% vs -5.1% prior

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 7 August 2020





Market index 852.8 vs 798.8 prior

Purchase index 306.6 vs 300.7 prior

Refinancing index 4,025.0 vs 3,688.1 prior

30-year mortgage rate 3.06% vs 3.14%

The long-term mortgage rate falls to a new record low in the latest survey, and that is fueling the sharp jump in refinancing activity - highest levels since April. Adding to the bright side, purchases are also seen increasing in the past week.



