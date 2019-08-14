US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 9 August +21.7% vs +5.3% prior
Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 9 August 2019
- Prior +5.3%
- Purchase index 252.6 vs 247.9 prior
- Market index 620.4 vs 509.8 prior
- Refinancing index 2,742.9 vs 2,003.0 prior
- 30-year mortgage rate 3.93% vs 4.01% prior
The refinancing volume jumped to 2,742.9 - which represents a three-year high. Putting that aside, applications for home-purchase loans were little changed, indicating that sentiment remains more modest.