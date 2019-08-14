US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 9 August +21.7% vs +5.3% prior

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 9 August 2019





Purchase index 252.6 vs 247.9 prior

Market index 620.4 vs 509.8 prior

Refinancing index 2,742.9 vs 2,003.0 prior

30-year mortgage rate 3.93% vs 4.01% prior







ForexLive

The refinancing volume jumped to 2,742.9 - which represents a three-year high. Putting that aside, applications for home-purchase loans were little changed, indicating that sentiment remains more modest.

Headline measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week. The jump here largely comes from a surge in refinancing activity with rates falling to a near three-year low as well.