US Nonfarm Payroll report due Friday 2 July 2021 - Goldman Sachs preview

The NFP report is due at 1230 GMT:

  • Headline expected is 690K (prior 559K)
  • Unemployment rate expected 5.7% (prior 5.8%)
Quick comments via GS:
  • We estimate nonfarm payrolls rose 750k in June 
  • Coupled with very strong labour demand and continued progress on vaccinations and reopening, we believe job growth probably picked up further in the month
  • We estimate a two-tenths drop in the unemployment rate to 5.6%, reflecting a strong household employment gain but a further rise in the participation rate





