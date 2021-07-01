US Nonfarm Payroll report due Friday 2 July 2021 - Goldman Sachs preview
The NFP report is due at 1230 GMT:
- Headline expected is 690K (prior 559K)
- Unemployment rate expected 5.7% (prior 5.8%)
Quick comments via GS:
- We estimate nonfarm payrolls rose 750k in June
- Coupled with very strong labour demand and continued progress on vaccinations and reopening, we believe job growth probably picked up further in the month
- We estimate a two-tenths drop in the unemployment rate to 5.6%, reflecting a strong household employment gain but a further rise in the participation rate
