US oil inventories coming up next but the focus remains on OPEC+
Inventories up next
US oil inventories are due up at the bottom of the hour. Here's a reminder of the API numbers late yesterday:
- Crude +4146K
- Gasoline +3402K
- Distillates +334K
- Cushing -132K
Meanwhile, there's some positive talk on OPEC from Energy Intel's Amena Bakr:
Talks between Opec Plus continued today and vibe appears to be a lot more diplomatic and delegates say that they are positive consensus will be reached tomorrow