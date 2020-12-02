US oil inventories coming up next but the focus remains on OPEC+

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Inventories up next

US oil inventories are due up at the bottom of the hour. Here's a reminder of the API numbers late yesterday:

  • Crude +4146K
  • Gasoline +3402K
  • Distillates +334K
  • Cushing -132K
Meanwhile, there's some positive talk on OPEC from Energy Intel's Amena Bakr:

Talks between Opec Plus continued today and vibe appears to be a lot more diplomatic and delegates say that they are positive consensus will be reached tomorrow
