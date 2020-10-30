US PCE core deflator for September MoM 0.2% vs. 0.2% estimate. Personal spending +1.4% vs. +1.0% estimate

US PCE data for September 2020

Core PCE deflator MoM +0.2% vs. +0.2% estimate

Core PCE deflator YoY +1.5% vs. +1.7% estimate

PCE deflator MoM +0.2% vs. +0.2% estimate

PCE deflator YoY +1.4% vs. +1.5% estimate

Personal income +0.9% vs. +0.4% estimate



Personal spending +1.4% vs. +1.0% estimate



Disposable personal income (DPI) increased $150.3 billion (0.9 percent)



(DPI) increased $150.3 billion (0.9 percent) Real DPI increased 0.7 percent in September and Real PCE increased 1.2 percent









Within compensation, government wage and salary disbursements decreased $7.4 billion in September, following an increase of $23.9 billion in August.





The $159.2 billion increase in real PCE in September reflected an increase of $109.9 billion in spending for goods and a $61.0 billion increase in spending for services.





Within goods, clothing and footwear as well as motor vehicles and parts (led by new motor vehicles) were the leading contributors to the increase.





Within services, the largest contributors to the increase were spending for health care (led by outpatient services) as well as recreation services (led by membership clubs, sports centers, parks, theaters, and museums).





Personal saving was $2.51 trillion in September and the personal saving rate-personal saving as a percentage of disposable personal income-was 14.3 percent

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus was $2.51 trillion in September and the-personal saving as a percentage of disposable personal income-was 14.3 percent

The increase in personal income in September reflected increases in proprietors' income, compensation of employees, and rental income of persons that were partly offset by a decrease in government social benefits