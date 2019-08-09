US PPI final demand for July 0.2% versus 0.2% estimate
The PPI data ex food and energy came in weaker than expected. The headline numbers were spot on. There is little change in the currency markets on the initial reaction to the numbers
- PPI final demand MoM 0.2% versus 0.2% estimate
- Ex food and energy MoM -0.1% versus +0.1% estimate
- PPI final demand YoY 1.7% versus 1.7% estimate
- Ex food and energy YoY 2.1% versus 2.3% estimate
- PPI es food and energy in trade -0.1% versus +0.2%