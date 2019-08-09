US PPI final demand for July 0.2% versus 0.2% estimate

US PPI final demand for July 2019

PPI final demand MoM 0.2% versus 0.2% estimate



Ex food and energy MoM -0.1% versus +0.1% estimate



PPI final demand YoY 1.7% versus 1.7% estimate

Ex food and energy YoY 2.1% versus 2.3% estimate

PPI es food and energy in trade -0.1% versus +0.2%







The PPI data ex food and energy came in weaker than expected. The headline numbers were spot on. There is little change in the currency markets on the initial reaction to the numbers