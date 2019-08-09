US PPI final demand for July 0.2% versus 0.2% estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

US PPI final demand for July 2019

  • PPI final demand MoM 0.2% versus 0.2% estimate
  • Ex food and energy MoM -0.1% versus +0.1% estimate
  • PPI final demand YoY 1.7% versus 1.7% estimate
  • Ex food and energy YoY 2.1% versus 2.3% estimate
  • PPI es food and energy in trade -0.1% versus +0.2%
The PPI data ex food and energy came in weaker than expected. The headline numbers were spot on.   There is little change in the currency markets on the initial reaction to the numbers

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose