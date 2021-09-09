US President Biden to decrease hospitalizations and deaths, and keep schools and economy open

The two key points of Biden's plan are to vaccinate all Federal workers and require firms with 100 or more employees to ensure their workers are fully vaccinated or tested weekly.

Biden says:

The plan will get more people vaccinated, decrease hospitalizations and deaths, and keep our schools and our economy open.

Biden says

US has tools to combat the virus if we raise our vaccination rate

we can and we will turn the tide on covid-19

many of us are frustrated with the roughly 80 million Americans who are not vaccinated

US is in a tough stretch on covid and it could last for a while

there are elected officials actively working to undermine the fight against covid-19

the path ahead is not nearly as bad as last winter

new plan for vaccinations combats those who are blocking public health

we need to do more on vaccines, this is not about freedom or personal choice

asks unvaccinated Americans "what more do you need to see?" Bolding above is mine. Some pretty ****ed up people in leadership positions, yep. Bolding above is mine. Some pretty ****ed up people in leadership positions, yep.





For traders any further easing of damage being done to the economy should be noted. Analysts have been steadily downgrading their projections for economic growth due to the renewed spread of severe illness amongst the unvaccinated.