US president Trump: Post office funds the main hold ups in stimulus talks
Trump speaks in an interview with Fox Business
- USPS, mail-in funds the main holds ups in talks
- Democrats' demand for election funding also an issue holding up talks
- Says that he views China differently than before the coronavirus pandemic
Just a couple of token remarks by Trump so far, nothing for markets to really go on. The stalemate continues and will likely stay that way ahead of the weekend but stocks evidently aren't fazed by the whole situation as seen yesterday.
As for China, it's the same old, same old. I wouldn't expect any major escalation or change to the norm as we continue to count down to election day.