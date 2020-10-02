US president Trump tests positive for COVID-19

Trump confirms that he has tested positive for the coronavirus









"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!"

US futures are slipping further on the day now, with the dollar extending gains on the back of the latest development above. EUR/USD is down to a session low of 1.1703, testing its 100-hour moving average @ 1.1708.







S&P 500 futures are now down by 0.8% from being down by about 0.1% earlier.

This increases the amount of uncertainty ahead of the polls in November, as his health condition will now be a significant factor to watch out for in the weeks ahead.





Given his age group, Trump is arguably at higher risk of suffering more complications from the virus itself so market participants will have to keep a close eye on the situation.





A tweet by Trump himself: