US president Trump: Tremendous number of companies will be coming, or returning, to the USA
Trump tweets in DavosThe tweet reads:
"Making great progress in @Davos. Tremendous numbers of companies will be coming, or returning, to the USA. Hottest Economy! JOBS, JOBS, JOBS!"
Nothing far from unusual as he has talked up the economy and businesses/jobs coming back to the US many times by now. His special address yesterday was also nothing he has not said before, so on the political front there isn't much excitement for the time being.