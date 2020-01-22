US president Trump: Tremendous number of companies will be coming, or returning, to the USA

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Trump tweets in Davos

The tweet reads:

"Making great progress in @Davos. Tremendous numbers of companies will be coming, or returning, to the USA. Hottest Economy! JOBS, JOBS, JOBS!"
ForexLive
Nothing far from unusual as he has talked up the economy and businesses/jobs coming back to the US many times by now. His special address yesterday was also nothing he has not said before, so on the political front there isn't much excitement for the time being.

