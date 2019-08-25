US President Trump wants to use nuclear weapons … against hurricanes
Huh, maybe not market related but a curious piece regardless.
US media report:
- During one hurricane briefing at the White House, Trump said, "I got it. I got it. Why don't we nuke them?" according to one source who was there. "They start forming off the coast of Africa, as they're moving across the Atlantic, we drop a bomb inside the eye of the hurricane and it disrupts it. Why can't we do that?" the source added, paraphrasing the president's remarks.
- Trump also raised the idea in another conversation with a senior administration official. A 2017 NSC memo describes that second conversation, in which Trump asked whether the administration should bomb hurricanes to stop them from hitting the homeland. A source briefed on the NSC memo said it does not contain the word "nuclear"; it just says the president talked about bombing hurricanes.
I wonder what the meteorologists would suggest on this? Maybe not nukes, but conventional bombs? I'd be curious to hear from the atmospheric people on this.