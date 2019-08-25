US President Trump wants to use nuclear weapons … against hurricanes

Huh, maybe not market related but a curious piece regardless.

US media report:

During one hurricane briefing at the White House, Trump said, "I got it. I got it. Why don't we nuke them?" according to one source who was there. "They start forming off the coast of Africa, as they're moving across the Atlantic, we drop a bomb inside the eye of the hurricane and it disrupts it. Why can't we do that?" the source added, paraphrasing the president's remarks.







Trump also raised the idea in another conversation with a senior administration official. A 2017 NSC memo describes that second conversation, in which Trump asked whether the administration should bomb hurricanes to stop them from hitting the homeland. A source briefed on the NSC memo said it does not contain the word "nuclear"; it just says the president talked about bombing hurricanes.





I wonder what the meteorologists would suggest on this? Maybe not nukes, but conventional bombs? I'd be curious to hear from the atmospheric people on this.























