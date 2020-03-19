US President Trump wants you to wash your hands (to help limit the spread of coronavirus)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

For COVID-19 this is a bit of good advice from the White House. Doing so will reduce the pace of spread of the infection.

This is real, nicely done!
 COVID-19 good advice to wash hands



ForexLive
