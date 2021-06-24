US Q1 GDP (third reading) +6.4% vs +6.4% expected

Highlights of the third look at Q1 GDP:





First reading and second reading were +6.4%

Final Q4 reading was +4.3%

Personal consumption +11.4% vs +11.4% expected

GDP price index +4.3% vs +4.3% expected

Core PCE +2.5% vs +2.5% expected

Ex motor vehicles +6.5% vs +6.5% second reading

Corporate profits after tax +1.7% vs -0.8% in second reading



Final sales +9.2% vs +9.4% second reading



Inventories cut 2.67 pp from GDP vs -2.78 pp from GDP in second reading

Net exports cut 1.5 pp of GDP vs +1.2 pp from GDP in second reading

Govt spending adds 1.02 pp to GDP vs +1.02 pp to GDP in second reading



Business investment +11.7% vs +10.8% second reading



Business investment in equipment +15.0% vs +13.4% second reading



Exports -2.1% vs -2.9% second reading



Imports +9.5% vs +6.7% second reading



Home investment +13.1% vs +12.7% second reading

Details: The third reading is rarely a market mover. We get the first look at Q2 GDP at the end of July.





The largest boost to GDP in industry terms was from durable goods manufacturing while the largest drag was non-durable goods manufacturing. Overall, 17 of 22 industry groups contributed positive growth.

