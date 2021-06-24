US Q1 GDP (third reading) +6.4% vs +6.4% expected
Highlights of the third look at Q1 GDP:
- First reading and second reading were +6.4%
- Final Q4 reading was +4.3%
- Personal consumption +11.4% vs +11.4% expected
- GDP price index +4.3% vs +4.3% expected
- Core PCE +2.5% vs +2.5% expected
Details:The third reading is rarely a market mover. We get the first look at Q2 GDP at the end of July.
- Ex motor vehicles +6.5% vs +6.5% second reading
- Corporate profits after tax +1.7% vs -0.8% in second reading
- Final sales +9.2% vs +9.4% second reading
- Inventories cut 2.67 pp from GDP vs -2.78 pp from GDP in second reading
- Net exports cut 1.5 pp of GDP vs +1.2 pp from GDP in second reading
- Govt spending adds 1.02 pp to GDP vs +1.02 pp to GDP in second reading
- Business investment +11.7% vs +10.8% second reading
- Business investment in equipment +15.0% vs +13.4% second reading
- Exports -2.1% vs -2.9% second reading
- Imports +9.5% vs +6.7% second reading
- Home investment +13.1% vs +12.7% second reading
The largest boost to GDP in industry terms was from durable goods manufacturing while the largest drag was non-durable goods manufacturing. Overall, 17 of 22 industry groups contributed positive growth.