US rental market still holding up but signs of strain emerge

79.3% of US households made a full or partial rent payment as of Aug 6 vs 81.2% a year ago

Executives say the proportion of renters paying with credit cards is increasing

Luxury apartment payment rentals are struggling worse than the overall market

Las Vegas rental payments down to 76.8% vs 84.5% a year ago

LA payments down to 82.9% from 90.4% a year ago

Only 64.5% of New York and surrounding areas were paying rent through Aug 6

The kicker in all this is that $600/week emergency unemployment payments expired at the end of July so August rent is where the rubber truly meets the road.

