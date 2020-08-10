US rental market still holding up but signs of strain emerge

Author: Adam Button

A look at home rental payments

The FT writes about some new data on the US home rental market. Some interesting tidbits:

  • 79.3% of US households made a full or partial rent payment as of Aug 6 vs 81.2% a year ago
  • Executives say the proportion of renters paying with credit cards is increasing
  • Luxury apartment payment rentals are struggling worse than the overall market
  • Las Vegas rental payments down to 76.8% vs 84.5% a year ago
  • LA payments down to 82.9% from 90.4% a year ago
  • Only 64.5% of New York and surrounding areas were paying rent through Aug 6
The kicker in all this is that $600/week emergency unemployment payments expired at the end of July so August rent is where the rubber truly meets the road.

