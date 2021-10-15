US retail sales will set the mood for the final trading day of the week. Why they could be weak

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Retail sales expected to fall 0.2%

I tend to think of today's retail sales report as a bit of a free roll. If it's strong it will be seen as a sign the consumer is eager to spending. If it's weak, it will be brushed aside because of covid.

The number to watch is the control group, which is forecast up 0.4% after a 2.5% rise in August. For me, those numbers are curiously high for a covid-hit economy and Bank of America agrees. They're at -0.6% on the headline and -0.5% on the control group. That's not a shot in the dark either, as they're citing their own credit card data.
Retail sales expected to fall 0.2%
So even with the chance that a weak number is brushed aside, I think the trade is to be short USD/JPY going in.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose