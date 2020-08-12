US says modifying list of EU products facing tariffs - will add more on France, Germany

A report out of the US Trade Representative's office

says will modify list of EU products affected by tariffs in aircraft subsidy case

says tariff rates on EU products will remain unchanged at 25% for EU goods, and 15% for aircraft

says modifying list of EU products facing tariffs to remove some from Greece and Britain, adding equivalent amount France and Germany



Lighthizer says EU has not taken actions necessary to comply with the WTO decision on aircraft subsidies

says US. committed to obtaining long-term resolution to dispute over aircraft subsidies; will begin new process with EU

The dispute between the US and the EU over aircraft has been going on more than a decade



