US Sec of State Blinkin: Time is running short in terms of Iran returning to compliance in nuclear talks

US Secretary of State Blinkin speaking on Iran





Time is running short in terms of Iran returning to compliance in a nuclear talks



Getting closer to a point where returning to compliance with the Iran nuclear deal will not recaptured deals benefits



We will look at every option to deal with the challenge posed by Iran



US continues to believe diplomacy is the most effective way but has not seen the willingness from Iran to engage in diplomacy



Iran's responses to US willingness to return to nuclear talks have not been encouraging US is watching Iran's comments, posture very carefully and is prepared to turn to other options if Iran doesn't change course



Should Iran become complying, it would open up more oil supply on decreased sanctions. The overtures from Blinkin are not encouraging

