US Senate coronavirus bill fails to get enough votes

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Democrats and Republicans unable to agree 


Also in the US, President Trump's press conference continues. And US equity futures are locked limit down. 

Something to note, some US Senators are not on the floor for votes, they are self isolating after testing positive for the COVID-19 


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose