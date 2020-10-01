US Senate leader McConnell says if Pelosi and Mnuchin agree a deal "will take a look"

Spoiler alert - its going to take more than "a look" for more stimulus. A lot more.

McConnell is referring to coronavirus economic relief measures being negotiated between House Leader Pelosi and US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin.





So far, for months, the Senate has been immovably opposed to further economic relief. McConnell has been unable (and perhaps unwilling) to get the upper house to agree to further economic support measures. I posted earlier some Senators are now concerned on their job outlook:

Perhaps if these concerns prompt a vote switch in the upper house to support a package one can be approved prior to the election. A lot of things have to go right for this to happen.





The House and Senate will soon break (recess, no more work) until after the election. A bill would need to be passed before recess. I'll post separately on the timetable ahead for the upcoming recess, long story short is there is very little time left though.





Meanwhile Pelosi is speaking on the floor of the House, says more stimulus will be needed in 2021 too.