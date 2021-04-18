US Senate Republicans could be supportive of a smaller Infrastructure Bill

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The Wall Street Journal with the report, link here (may be gated)  

  • US President Biden will discuss his US$2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal with bipartisan group of lawmakers on Monday
  • Republican senator Cornyn flagged that Senate Republicans are seeking a compromise on infrastructure,
  • could support an infrastructure bill of around $800 billion
Check out that link above for more if its accessible

Cornyn was speaking on Fox, here a link to a video that is not gated. 

