US Senator Romney confirms 'framework' agreement on infrastructure reached

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Romney emerged from the meeting with Democrats and White House representatives: 

  • "Republicans and Democrats have come together along with the White House -- We've agreed on the framework and we're going to be heading to the White House tomorrow."
The White House has issued a similar statement:
  • progress made on an outline of a potential agreement
  • Biden has invited the group to the White House Thursday
---
On this:
  • progress made on an outline of a potential agreement
It probably couldn't get much vaguer. Still, sounds like at least some progress. 




