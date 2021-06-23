US Senator Romney confirms 'framework' agreement on infrastructure reached
Romney emerged from the meeting with Democrats and White House representatives:
- "Republicans and Democrats have come together along with the White House -- We've agreed on the framework and we're going to be heading to the White House tomorrow."
The White House has issued a similar statement:
- progress made on an outline of a potential agreement
- Biden has invited the group to the White House Thursday
---
On this:
- progress made on an outline of a potential agreement