US Sept Markit services PMI 54.9 vs 54.4 prelim

Prelim was 54.4

Prior was 55.1

Composite 55.0 vs 54.5 prelim

Cost pressures built for a second month running as input prices rose at a steep rate

Prices composite 76.2 vs 76.3 prelim

Business expectations regarding the outlook for activity over the coming 12 months improved during September

Both the services and composite indexes were revised higher. That's a good sign for the ISM data at the top of the hour.





Commenting on the latest survey results, Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit, said:

