US September ISM services index 61.9 vs 60.0 expected

Prior was 61.7

Employment 53.0 vs 53.7 prior

New orders 63.5 vs 63.2 prior

Prices paid 77.5 vs 75.4 prior

Business activity 62.3 vs 60.1 prior



Backlog of orders 61.9 vs 61.3 prior

New export orders 59.5 vs 60.6 prior

Imports 47.7 vs 48.7 prior

Inventories 46.1 vs 46.9 prior

Inventories continue to contract, similarly to manufacturing. The build up of unfinished work is growing, largely due to a lack of workers. So while that might point to slower growth now, it means that growth will remain higher for longer.





Overall this is a positive surprise and that's further boosted stocks and Treasury yields. Commodity currencies have recouped the dip from about an hour ago.





