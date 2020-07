Fox News reports on the matter







It is said that the state department will send a letter to trade associations, CEOs, and company boards warning about conducting business with China.

Well, as long as the Phase One trade deal remains in place - or at least the facade of it - I don't think this may amount to much. But just be mindful of risk sentiment in case the headline here gets a bit of a wider airing.