US State Dept approves $US23.1 bn F-35 sale to Japan

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

105 F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft and related equipment sold to Japan

Japan aims to boost its naval strike capacity.

US statement:
  • "This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a major ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in the Asia-Pacific region"
23.1bn USD/JPY flow in there! It would be strange if it was not hedged already. No one gets a bonus announcing they need to buy 23.1bn USD/JPY before they buy it. 

