US stock futures off the highs but still set for gains

Futures point to a positive day for stocks





The fall in commodity currencies is a bit of a red flag for risk assets overall but US stock futures remain higher.





S&P 500 futures point to an 8-point gain following yesterday's 20 point climb. Nasdaq futures are lagging that but also positive.





At 1400 GMT, we will get the June prelim UMich consumer sentiment report. There's some talk of a US consumer retrenchment at the moment, with BofA highlighting softer credit card spending in its latest report.

