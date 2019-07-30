US stock futures point to decline on earnings, Trump rhetoric

Futures lower

Trump accused China of "not coming through" on promises to buy agricultural products and said "they always change the deal in the end to their benefit." He also repeated the line that they will want to wait until the election.





It's starting to sound to me like blowing up the trade negotiations is a strategy of Trump along with campaigning on the idea that only he can get a better deal.





Trump walked his tweets back a bit in comments on the White House lawn, saying talks are going well but S&P 500 futures are down 16 points to 3005. The big loser in equity markets is BYND with shares down 15% on a secondary equity offering so insiders can cash out.

