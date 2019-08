More lows

Stocks are starting to roll over again. The S&P 500 is down a whopping 68 points to 2855. The yield curve is inverted on 2s10s again.





The moves are beginning to spill over with the US dollar hitting lows against the euro and pound. It's just a shade above the lows against the yen as well.





If this range in stocks breaks, we're going back to the low of the year.