Futures flat





S&P 500 futures are 2 points above fair value after an 8 point rise to a record closing high yesterday.





There isn't much on the agenda that threatens a re-think today. Weekly oil inventories are due at 1430 GMT and there is a 20-year bond auction at 1700 GMT. The Fed may offer some hints at forwards guidance or yield curve control in the FOMC minutes at 1800 GMT but I can't envision anything that will really get the market moving.