US stocks set to erased yesterday's gains at the open

Futures lower

S&P 500 futures point to a 7 point decline at the open. That will wipe out most of yesterday's 10-point gain.





Last Friday we saw an acceleration in selling into the close on weekend worries about coronavirus. The risk remain the same that we see an acceleration in cases or a breakout outside of China. That said, the risks aren't entirely one way. If the pace of new cases in China continues to slow on the weekend, that may help risk assets on Monday.

