US stocks show a pulse
The market moves have gone mainstream
The hashtag #TrumpRecession is trending on twitter, which is probably a sign that things have gone a bit too far in the negative direction.
The S&P 500 is about 19 points off the lows. It's a decent bounce that's worth watching. There are similar moves in other asset classes as USD/JPY erases about 40 pips of the decline.
It's all in the ebb and flow right now but I believe today's non-stop attack on the Fed by the President is a sign that he will never sacrifice the market for his trade war against China.