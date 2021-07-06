US stocks trim decline, dollar comes off the boil

S&P 500 down 9 points





You can't keep the US stock market down. Even after seven straight days of gains and a decline in excess of 30 points at the lows, it's fighting back in the final hour of trading.





The S&P 500 is now down just 9 points to 4342 in what would hardly be a hiccup in the grand scheme of things.





With the turn in stocks, the US dollar is giving some back, though not much. USD/CAD is down to 1.2462 from 1.2494. The euro is up to 1.1824 from 1.1807.

