US Supreme Court: House can't get Trump's financial records

Rules in favor of the president

US Supreme Court throws out rulings allowing Democrat led congressional committees to obtain Trump's financial records,

Sends dispute back to lower courts



High Court largely backs Trump in-house financial record bid



High Court orders tougher scrutiny on houses Trump subpoenas Stocks rebounded modestly off of this decision. Of the 2 decisions, this one is probably more pleasing to the president and something he can say was simply a witch hunt.

While the Supreme Court is allowing a grand jury to see Pres. Trump's financial records, they are blocking the house access to Trump's records.