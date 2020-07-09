US Supreme Court: House can't get Trump's financial records

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Rules in favor of the president

While the Supreme Court is allowing a grand jury to see Pres. Trump's financial records, they are blocking the house access to Trump's records.
  • US Supreme Court throws out rulings allowing Democrat led congressional committees to obtain Trump's financial records, 
  • Sends dispute back to lower courts
  • High Court largely backs Trump in-house financial record bid
  • High Court orders tougher scrutiny on houses Trump subpoenas
Stocks rebounded modestly off of this decision.  Of the 2 decisions, this one is probably more pleasing to the president and something he can say was simply a witch hunt.
