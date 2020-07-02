US trade balance for the month of May $-54.6 billion vs. $-53.2 billion estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

US trade balance for May 2020

US trade deficit increases
  • prior month
  • trade balance $-54.6 billion
  • the prior month deficit was revised to $-49.8 billion from $49.4 billion previously reported
  • the goods deficit increased $4.2 billion to $-76.1 billion
  • the service surplus decreased $0.6 billion in May to +$21.5 billion
  • May exports came in at $144.5 billion which is a $6.6 billion less than the April exports
  • May imports were $199.1 billion which was $1.8 billion less than the April imports
  • you to date the goods and services deficit decreased $22.3 billion or 9.1% from the same  period in 2019. Exports decreased $148.3 billion or -14%. Imports decreased $170.6 billion or -13.1%


