LON +1
SDNY+10
NY -4
TYO +9
GMT
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read
Technical Analysis
-
GBP/JPY briefly takes out January flash crash low as pound stays pressured
-
Fresh lows for cable as pound decline accelerates
-
Sterling continues to lack reprieve on the way down
-
Silver consolidates gains and looks for the next shove higher or lower
-
Nikkei reopens from the break at 21749.58 vs 21763.38
Market Data by TradingView
Forex Orders
-
The major option expiries for Tuesday's 10 AM ET expiration cut
-
Options market favouring more downside for the pound ahead of Brexit deadline
-
FX option expiries for Monday 29 July 2019, 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Friday 26 July 2019, 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries Thursday 25 July 2019 10am NY cut
Central Banks
-
BOJ's Kuroda: Aware that there are various discussion on negative rates
-
BOJ's Kuroda: Cannot say that prices are losing momentum at the moment
-
BOJ's Kuroda: Important to maintain powerful easing to sustain price momentum
-
BOJ's Kuroda: Japan's economy is expanding moderately
-
More from the Bank of Japan quarterly report