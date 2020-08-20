US treasury announces refunding details for next week

US treasury to sell 2 year, 5 year and 7 year notes

The US treasury has announced their refunding details for next week.  The details have come in as expected:
  • 2 year $50 billion
  • 5 year $51 billion
  • 7 years $47 billion
In addition the treasury will sell $22 billion of two-year floating-rate notes on August 26.

US yields today remain lower but off the sessions lowest levels with the yield curve flattening. The 2-10 year spread has narrowed to 50.93 basis points from 54.1 at the close yesterday. 

