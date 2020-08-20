US treasury announces refunding details for next week

US treasury to sell 2 year, 5 year and 7 year notes

2 year $50 billion



5 year $51 billion



7 years $47 billion

In addition the treasury will sell $22 billion of two-year floating-rate notes on August 26.



US yields today remain lower but off the sessions lowest levels with the yield curve flattening. The 2-10 year spread has narrowed to 50.93 basis points from 54.1 at the close yesterday.





The US treasury has announced their refunding details for next week. The details have come in as expected: