US treasury announces refunding details for next week
US treasury to sell 2 year, 5 year and 7 year notesThe US treasury has announced their refunding details for next week. The details have come in as expected:
- 2 year $50 billion
- 5 year $51 billion
- 7 years $47 billion
In addition the treasury will sell $22 billion of two-year floating-rate notes on August 26.
US yields today remain lower but off the sessions lowest levels with the yield curve flattening. The 2-10 year spread has narrowed to 50.93 basis points from 54.1 at the close yesterday.