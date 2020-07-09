US treasury auctions off $19 billion of 30 year bonds at 1.3300%

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

$19 billion of 30 year bonds auction by US treasury

  • High yield 1.33%
  • WI level 1.357%
  • Bid to cover 2.5x  vs. six-month average of 2.38x
  • Dealers 17.45% vs. 21.4% six-month average of
  • Directs 10.5% vs. 13.9% six-month average
  • Indirects 72% vs. six-month average of 24.7%
Auction Grade: A

The high yield was lower by 2.7 basis points vs the WI auction level. The bid to cover at 2.5x was higher than the six-month average of 2.38x. The Dealers were saddled with 17.45% vs. six-month average of 21.4%,

Strong demand for the auction. The 30 year bond is currently down 7.5 basis points to 1.322% after the stellar results
