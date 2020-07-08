US treasury to auction off $29 billion of 10 year notes at the top of the hour

The last auction yield came in at 0.832%

bid to cover has averaged 2.46x over the last 6 auctions



dealer cover has averaged 27% over the last 6 auctions



direct participation has average 13.1% over the last 6 auctions



Indirect participation has average 59.9% over the last 6 auctions

Tomorrow the treasury will finish its auction schedule for the week with the sale of $19 billion of bonds of 30 year bonds.







Yesterday, the treasury auctioned off $46 billion of 3 year notes at 0.1900%. That was just above the 0.189% WI level. The bid to cover was just off the six-month average as well at 2.44x (vs average of 2.43x).

