US Trump coronavirus news (plus debate arrangements)

Statement from the US covering a few matters.

The plan is for Trump to stay ion the residence (some rooms being converted to workspaces)

Trump campaign aides say will oppose a mute button

trump plans to debate Biden in Miami on October 15

For the VP debate there will be a plexiglass screen to separate Harris and Pence





From Politico reporters comes more on preparations being made for Trump to stay in the residence and not to work in the West Wing: