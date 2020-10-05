US Trump coronavirus news (plus debate arrangements)

Statement from the US covering a few matters.

  • The plan is for Trump to stay ion the residence (some rooms being converted to workspaces)
  • Trump campaign aides say will oppose a mute button
  • trump plans to debate Biden in Miami on October 15
  • For the VP debate there will be a plexiglass screen to separate Harris and Pence

From Politico reporters comes more on preparations being made for Trump to stay in the residence and not to work in the West Wing:
  • The White House is preparing the Map Room and Diplomatic Reception Room as a remote working space for the president, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the plans. These rooms are in the residence.
  • These rooms are next to Dr. Conley's office and the medical exam rooms.


