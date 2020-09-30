US Trump vs. Biden debate, here is the agenda (yes, there is one)

A Fox presenter, Chris Wallace, is the moderator.

There is a topic agenda:

The two candidates track records is first The very topical Supreme Court is next (Trump has a candidate for the vacancy he has already put forward for confirmation, Biden wants to wait until after the election ... a perennial topic indeed this one) The coronavirus and the response Race relations The integrity of the election, Trump as you know is already saying its rigged The economy

15 minutes is allocated for each, which makes up the 90 minutes.

Here is the YouTube link for the debate, live (it begins in just over an hour).



