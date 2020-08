Claims fall below 1 million





Prior was 1186K (revised to 1191K)



Continuing claims 15486K vs 15800K expected

Prior continuing claims 16090K

PUA claims 489K vs 656K prior

The total number of people claiming benefits for all programs was 28,257,995, down 3065K from the prior week.





This was the first time initial jobless claims were below 1 million in 21 weeks.