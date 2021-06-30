US weekly oil inventories -6718K vs -4686K
Weekly oil inventory data
- Prior was -7614K
- Gasoline +1522K vs -886K
- Distillates -869K vs +486K
- Refinery utilization +0.7% vs +0.5% exp
API data from late yesterday:
- Crude -8153K
- Gasoline +2418K
- Distillates +428K
- Cushing -1318K
WTI was trading at $73.73 just before the report and is slightly lower afterwards. The headline is a bit lighter than API data but the gasoline and distillates numbers are more bullish. There are no big surprises here and the market will get right back to focusing on tomorrow's OPEC+ meeting.