US weekly oil inventories -6718K vs -4686K

Crude -8153K

Gasoline +2418K

Distillates +428K

Cushing -1318K

WTI was trading at $73.73 just before the report and is slightly lower afterwards. The headline is a bit lighter than API data but the gasoline and distillates numbers are more bullish. There are no big surprises here and the market will get right back to focusing on tomorrow's OPEC+ meeting.





API data from late yesterday: