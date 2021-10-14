US weekly oil inventories +6088K vs +702K expected

I wouldn't put too much stock in those 'consensus' numbers after the API data from late yesterday:

Crude +5213K

Gasoline -4575K

Distillates -2707K

Cushing -2275K





There was some hefty refinery downtime and you also have imports from Canada rising on the commissioning of Enbridge's Line 3. Implied demand also took a tumble to 19.875, a drop of 1.651 million barrels per day week-over-week with gasoline, distillates and jet fuel all falling.