US weekly oil inventories +6088K vs +702K expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Weekly US petroleum inventory data

  • Prior was +2346K
  • Gasoline -1958K vs -83K expected
  • Distillates -24K vs -933K expected
  • Refinery utilization -2.9%
  • Cushing -1968K
I wouldn't put too much stock in those 'consensus' numbers after the API data from late yesterday:
  • Crude +5213K
  • Gasoline -4575K
  • Distillates -2707K
  • Cushing -2275K
WTI crude oil chart:

There was some hefty refinery downtime and you also have imports from Canada rising on the commissioning of Enbridge's Line 3. Implied demand also took a tumble to 19.875, a drop of 1.651 million barrels per day week-over-week with gasoline, distillates and jet fuel all falling.

Oil prices quickly dropped to $80.95 from $81.25 on the headlines.
Oil chart
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose