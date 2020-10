Both China and Hong Kong are out today. HK will also be out on Friday while China is on holiday through OCT 7.

There are small gains for currencies against the US dollar and better for CNH:









Yen is also losing a little alongside the USD (net USD/JPY is a few points to the better though).





Risk sentiment is getting a boost from what is apparent progress on stimulus talks in US. Please treat such optimism with care.

Latest: