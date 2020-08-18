USD weakness extending further in Asia (not quite across the board)

The Kiwi $ is a bit of a laggard, although so far it has managed to hold above 0.6550 after its pop above there during the US afternoon.

EUR, AUD, GBP, JPY, CHF all better against the USD.





In addition to the NZD CAD is a bit of an exception - it weakened going into the Morneau press conference, where he resigned. CAD has bounced since the announcement.





On the yen, take note of this from earlier:

North Korea says it will convene a high level meeting on Wednesday - matter of 'crucial significance'

A curious development … might be giving the yen a bit of a boost.

Oh, and while AUD is up, how long before this gets on the trader radar?